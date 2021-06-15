Noir Market Cap Hits $516,749.15 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $516,749.15 and approximately $960.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,509,888 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

