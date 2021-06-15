Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.02. 122,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,670. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.89. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

