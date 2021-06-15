Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on stock opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.10 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

