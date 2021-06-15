Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northern Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

