Norinchukin Bank The Has $579,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 846,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.