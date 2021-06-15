Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 76 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

