Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) is Cerity Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $89,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.68. 6,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,741. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

