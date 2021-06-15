Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,610,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,840 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.99% of Illinois Tool Works worth $2,793,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.51. 9,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,918. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

