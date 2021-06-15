Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,437 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,437 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Alphabet worth $7,898,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,520.28. 28,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,357.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,528.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.