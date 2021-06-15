Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,408 shares of company stock valued at $48,283. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWBI opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

