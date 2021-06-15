NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading 3.6% Higher

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.41. 156,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,977,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

