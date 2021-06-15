Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.46 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

NUE stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $101.92. 5,836,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.83. Nucor has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.