Nuggets (NUG) Trading 21.8% Higher This Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $109.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00151261 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00181161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00982042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,279.43 or 1.00235527 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.