Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the May 13th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NVG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.