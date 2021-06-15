Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oatly Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 27.37 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 19.99 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

