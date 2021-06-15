Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.77. Approximately 125,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 157,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

OBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.32 million and a PE ratio of -314.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,449.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,301.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

