Old North State Trust LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VDC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.12. 89,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.29. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $145.41 and a 52 week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

