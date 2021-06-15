Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

