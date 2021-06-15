Old North State Trust LLC Has $244,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after buying an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. 30,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.51, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

