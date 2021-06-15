Old North State Trust LLC Has $455,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.15. 18,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

