Old North State Trust LLC Sells 697 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in ABB by 2,344.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ABB by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. 11,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,206. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

