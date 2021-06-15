Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by WBI Investments

WBI Investments trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283,759 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

