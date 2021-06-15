OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 51.8% in May

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in OMRON by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in OMRON by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OMRON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OMRON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after buying an additional 78,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMRNY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.37. OMRON has a twelve month low of $64.76 and a twelve month high of $97.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

