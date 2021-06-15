ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.29.

Several analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.05. 561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

