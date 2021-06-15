One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 199,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,661. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.