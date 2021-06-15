Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.29% of Onto Innovation worth $41,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,308,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,677,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 482,536 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,756,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. 1,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,172. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.