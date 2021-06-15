Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $743,891.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00777034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00084598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.27 or 0.07866837 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

