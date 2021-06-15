Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $72.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $73,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,491,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,912,560 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.64. 15,353,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.