Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $433.32 million and $20.58 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00792320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07975002 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.