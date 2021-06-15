Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $227.63 million and approximately $31.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00784360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.45 or 0.07879373 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,999,067 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

