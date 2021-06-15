OST One Day Volume Reaches $424,651.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $424,651.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00792526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.57 or 0.07959202 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.