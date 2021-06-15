Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

