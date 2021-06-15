Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

