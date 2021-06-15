Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after buying an additional 875,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.