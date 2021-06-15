Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

OUT opened at $24.42 on Friday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

