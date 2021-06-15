Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMI. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

OMI stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 518,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,969. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

