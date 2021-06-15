Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,067.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.81.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

