Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2,750.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 161,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

