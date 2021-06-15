Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-5.990 EPS.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.84. 566,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,536. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.39.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.