Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PAFRF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

