Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of The Bancorp worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

