Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZO opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

