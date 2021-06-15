Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYR Group stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

