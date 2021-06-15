Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 223.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,534 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,706,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,520,056 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.