Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 488,445 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 488,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

