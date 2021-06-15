Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.69. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

