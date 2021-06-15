Parachute 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $179,072.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and $179,072.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000544 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001292 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 634,000,346 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

