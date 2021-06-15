Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 72,411 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,865,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04.

PFMT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 219,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 million, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of -0.76. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

