PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 40.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $151,336.45 and approximately $71.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00062768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00784294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00085013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.05 or 0.07852176 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

