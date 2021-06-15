Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $980.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.60 million to $990.56 million. Paychex reported sales of $915.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

PAYX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80. Paychex has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

